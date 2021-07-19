A man was left critically injured on the beach after being abandoned by his friends.

As police came, a rider who had been hurt after falling from a quad bike was abandoned by his pals.

Following reports that a rider had fallen from a quad bike, emergency personnel, including an air ambulance and lifeguards, rushed to Ainsdale Beach yesterday evening.

Beach lifeguards were the first on the scene, providing “potentially life-saving first aid” to the 34-year-old Liverpool male, according to police.

Every secret codename used on Merseyside is known to EncroChat detectives.

Paramedics were quickly dispatched, and an air ambulance landed on the beach to aid in the man’s care.

Despite the fact that the victim had “possibly serious injuries,” all but one of his buddies abandoned him as police arrived, according to Sefton Police.

An ambulance was dispatched to transport the injured rider to Southport Hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

“Local Policing Team PCSO’s from Southport attended Ainsdale Beach today (Sunday 18th July), in response to reports of a male injured after falling from a quad bike on the beach,” a Sefton Police spokesperson said.

“Lifeguards were the first on the scene, providing first aid to a 34-year-old Liverpool man.

“Following the arrival of the ground ambulance, the Air Ambulance was contacted and landed on the beach to provide additional treatment.

“Despite the male’s possibly catastrophic injuries, his buddies abandoned him as Roads Policing Units arrived on the scene, with the exception of one person.

“The man was eventually deemed fit enough to leave the beach in an ambulance and be transported to Southport Hospital; he did not need to be evacuated.

“Thank you to the Sefton Rangers for their assistance at the scene and to the RNLI lifeguards for delivering possibly life-saving first aid on a day when the beach was particularly busy.

“The anti-social use of any motor vehicle on the beaches of the Sefton Coastline can be prosecuted under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act, which can result in vehicle seizures.”