A man was injured in an alleged acid attack at a train station.

After being injured in an alleged acid attack at a railway station, a guy was rushed to the hospital.

Following reports of an incident at Wigan North Western station just after 10 a.m. on Friday, emergency personnel raced to the site in Wigan.

An ‘acid-like material’ was thrown at a 23-year-old male in the train station, according to police.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to reports.

The attack is being investigated by Greater Manchester Police, who believe it is an isolated occurrence that poses no threat to the public.

“Police were alerted to reports of an assault at Wigan North Western Train Station shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday 1 October 2021,” a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson stated.

“Emergency services were dispatched, and investigations revealed that an acid-like substance had been thrown at a 23-year-old guy.

“At this time, no arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can call Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 1830 and reference incident number 920 from October 1, 2021.

Information can also be given anonymously to CrimeStoppers, a non-profit organization, by calling 0800 555 111.