A man was found guilty of murdering his wife with opioid-laced ice cream in order to collect an insurance payout.

David Pettis of Spokane was found guilty of first-degree murder after allegedly poisoning his wife’s ice cream with painkillers in order to collect several life insurance payouts and start a new life with an old high school lover.

Pettis, 60, inserted nearly 10 times the amount of hydrocodone considered a “therapeutic dose” into a dish of ice cream he gave to his wife, Peggy Pettis, 64, before she died on June 25, 2018, according to The Spokesman-Review.

Pettis stated that he fell asleep on the couch around 8:30 p.m. and awoke two hours later to find his wife face down on the bedroom floor.

He then dialed 911 and began CPR, but she was unable to be revived. The Spokesman-Review reported that she was pronounced dead about 11:10 p.m.

According to The Spokesman-Review, Pettis recently took out three life insurance policies on his wife, two of which went into force just days or weeks before she died, so Pettis could get the money to start a new life with Robin Kaylor, an old high school girlfriend.

However, the victim’s daughter, Elizabeth Culp, does not believe her father planned to murder her mother.

Peggy Pettis was on hydrocodone, according to Culp, after being stabbed by a boar while working on the Cheney Farm in 2016. According to The Spokesman-Review, the collision left her in discomfort and with a limp.

Culp claimed it was typical for her mother to take her pain medication crushed rather than full since it was easier for her. As a result, when her father crumbled up the pain medication and mixed it into the ice cream, it was nothing out of the ordinary, according to The Spokesman-Review.

“I feel bad, even worse than I did before because I know my father didn’t kill her and it wasn’t deliberate,” Culp said following the judgment, according to KXLY.

When Spokane County Superior Court Judge Michael Price read the verdict on Monday, David Pettis leaned forward and bent his head. Elizabeth Culp, Pettis’ daughter, went up to her father as the session ended, tearfully hugging him before he was taken into custody.

“I know my father didn’t kill her,” Culp insisted. This is a condensed version of the information.