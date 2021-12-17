A man was discovered’slumped behind bins’ in the city center and died.

An inquest has revealed that a man died after being discovered in Liverpool city centre.

On September 8, Geno Stephen Franklin, of Birkenhead, was discovered “slumped amid bins” on Riding Street in the city center.

The 38-year-old appeared “happy and in good spirits” in a conversation with his support worker earlier in the day, before heading into the city center, according to an inquest held on December 16 at Gerard Majella Courthouse.

He was transferred by ambulance to the adjacent Royal Liverpool University Hospital after being discovered, where he died later that day.

Mr Franklin had a “enlarged heart” due to earlier cocaine use, as well as liver fibrosis “associated with alcohol use,” according to a post-mortem study.

He had ingested “a considerable substantial amount of alcohol before to his death,” as well as cocaine, according to toxicology findings.

He also had a morphine level in his blood that was “usually associated with heroin-related fatalities.”

The high alcohol percentage was believed to have “exacerbated” the heroin’s effects.

Hospital workers used images to identify his body.

Anita Bhardwaj, the coroner, said: “Geno, a 38-year-old male with a history of alcohol abuse, was arrested.

“On September 8, he was discovered slumped behind trash on Riding Street in Liverpool and died the following day.

“Alcohol, heroin, and cocaine were all present in high concentrations in his blood.”

“Fatal respiratory depression” was stated as the cause of death, and the verdict was “drug and alcohol related death.”

The coroner requested that her sympathies be sent to Mr Franklin’s family, who were unable to attend court.