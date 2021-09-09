A man was discovered with two fractured ankles beneath a subway.

At 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, Lancashire Police were called to a subway in Brierfield, Skelmersdale, after a man was discovered with significant injuries.

The 19-year-old was discovered with two fractured ankles and brain injuries.

The man may have been injured in a motorcycle accident, according to police, although the exact circumstances are unknown at this time.

The man was rushed to the hospital and is still in critical condition.

Lancashire Police has initiated an inquiry, and inquiries are underway.

“We are now calling for anyone who either observed the incident or was in the vicinity earlier to get in touch as they may have information that might help with our enquires,” a police spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information should call 101 and reference log number 0631 for today’s date. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.”