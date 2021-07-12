A man was discovered wandering down a Merseyside street with a scary knife.

After a man was apprehended, this deadly hunting knife-type weapon was discovered on him.

The image was shared by police after the man was apprehended in Birkenhead on Saturday after a “short foot chase.”

He has now been charged with a crime.

“Officers from #Teambeb acted on community intelligence and located a guy in Birkenhead who had this weapon in his possession,” the Wirral Police Facebook page said.

“The suspect was apprehended and arrested after a brief foot chase.”

