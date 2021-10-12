A man was discovered unconscious, a restaurant was abused, and a teen was sent to the hospital.

At the crane hire depot where he worked, a guy was found unconscious with major head injuries, but no explanation has been found years later.

Joe Anderson alleges S*n proposed a ‘money arrangement’ to mend Merseyside tensions.

Martin Savigar was working for Ainscough Crane Hire Ltd as an HGV driver when he suffered two separate head injuries.

According to court documents, there were no witnesses to the incident, the CCTV cameras covering the area were not working, and Mr Savigar had no memory of what happened.

The injured man’s effort to sue his employers for negligence was unsuccessful, but he was given permission to appeal.

On the premise that he could not prove how his head injury occurred, a High Court judge sitting at Liverpool Civil Justice Centre dismissed his appeal yesterday.

Mr Savigar, who was wearing a hard hat, was washing a tractor unit when he was found unconscious on the floor of the depot’s wash area shortly after 11 a.m. on November 28, 2014, according to the court.

His legal team later claimed that a hook block weighing three quarters of a tonne that had been mounted to a crane near the wash area was to blame for the injuries.

The hard hat, on the other hand, had no dents, no witnesses had seen the crane move, and records revealed the crane’s engine had not been working between 9.21am and 6.27pm on that day.

A coating of dust that had collected on the hook block had not been disturbed, according to the company’s investigation.

After being mistakenly identified as having catered for the Conservative Party Conference, a Liverpool restaurant claims it has received a ‘torrent of hate.’

Il Forno, headquartered on Duke Street, has attempted to clear the air, claiming that it was incorrectly identified as a caterer for a recent large conference in Manchester.

Il Forno was named as an official supplier by the British Italian Conservatives Group in a social media post.

This was quickly followed by a barrage of harsh comments on social media.