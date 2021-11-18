A man was discovered dead on the street.

A body was discovered on a residential street.

At around 6.45 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to Heaton Street in Standish, Wigan, to claims of a man’s welfare being threatened.

According to the Manchester Evening News, when emergency personnel got on the site, they discovered the death of a man in his 70s.

Despite the fact that paramedics arrived on the site, the man was pronounced dead.

While the inquiry is still in its early stages, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for the force stated in a statement: “Officers were dispatched to Heaton Street in Standish shortly after 6.45 a.m. this morning due to concerns for a man’s wellbeing.

“NWAS was also present, but a man in his 70s was discovered dead.

“The probe is still in the early stages, and questions are being asked. It is, however, not thought to be suspicious.” Anyone with information should call 101 or go to www.gmp.police.co.uk and mention incident 540 from November 18th.

Alternatively, call the independent organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and leave your information anonymously.

