A man was critically injured while attempting to stop a quarrel in the city center.

After being attacked in the city center while attempting to stop a group of individuals arguing, a man was gravely hurt.

During a “severe assault” on Wood Street, the man was punched and kicked in the head.

According to police, the man who was assaulted was attempting to calm a group of males after a brawl broke out on August 21.

Two individuals hit this man in the face, and then one of the offenders kicked him in the head.

In a night of chaos on ‘quiet street,’ bottles were thrown at an elderly.

He was hospitalized and is now healing at home after suffering major leg and head injuries.

Police have published CCTV stills of two males who they feel “may be able to aid investigations” into the incident that occurred about 12.30 a.m. on August 21.

“This was a horrific attack on a man who was only trying to defuse a dangerous situation so that no one else was hurt,” Detective Inspector Craig Turner said.

“We’ve conducted a number of CCTV and witness investigations, and we’d like to hear from anyone who recognizes the men in the photos.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed this incident or has any information about it.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to anonymously contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 21000581871.