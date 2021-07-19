A man was critically hurt after falling out of a window in a city center apartment.

Following a fall from a city center apartment window, a guy was brought to the hospital with critical injuries.

When he fell from the flat block on Trueman Street, Liverpool city centre, a witness told The Washington Newsday that the man looked to be “trying to repair something by hanging outside his window” several floors up.

The incident occurred at approximately 10.30 a.m. today, and police are still on the scene.

Duncan Browne’s second assailant has been identified.

The man received critical limb and brain injuries, according to Merseyside Police, and efforts to locate his relatives are underway.

“We were informed just after 10.30 a.m. today, Monday, July 19, following reports that a gentleman had fallen from a window of a home in Trueman Street, Liverpool city centre,” a spokeswoman said.

“The man has major leg and head injuries and has been brought to the hospital.”

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man and notify his family,” the official stated. The issue is still being investigated.”

“A man was trying to repair something by hanging outside his window,” a witness told The Washington Newsday. He’d fallen and a neighbor had called for an ambulance.

The man, he added, had fallen into the courtyard below.

Anyone with information should contact MerPolCC on Twitter or phone 101, mentioning reference 349 from July 19th.