A man was caught on camera trying out several automobile handles on the same street.

After attempting to obtain entry to their cars in the early hours of the morning, a man was seen on CCTV by neighbors.

The event occurred on Bridgewater Close in St Helens at around 12.45 a.m. on Sunday, September 12.

A householder claimed that CCTV had captured a male attempting to get entry to cars in the street at around 2.45pm, according to Merseyside Police.

The man was unsuccessful and “made off,” according to the force, although investigations are still ongoing.

A man in dark clothing walks into a walkway and gently tries a car door handle, according to CCTV footage supplied by a neighbor with The Washington Newsday.

Merseyside Police said in a statement today, “We are investigating after a report of attempted vehicle crime in St Helens yesterday, Sunday 12 September.”

“We’re aware of this incident, as well as other recent cases in the area where vehicles have been targeted by opportunists,” said Community Policing Inspector Jon Smith.

“We recognize the concern and difficulty this may create, and we are gathering information right now. It’s encouraging to see residents invest in security cameras, doorbell technology, and other crime-prevention measures, making their homes and streets unfriendly environments for would-be criminals. In this work, we collaborate closely with all of our communities, and we will continue to promote all of this attentiveness.

“If you have witnessed similar suspicious behavior or theft and have yet to report it, please do so via our social media department @MerPolCC, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or contact 999 if a crime is currently being committed.

“There are also some simple steps you can take to avoid your vehicle being a target, so please read our website and follow St Helens Police on Twitter and Facebook for the latest information.”

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook or Twitter at @MerPolCC. Alternatively, you can contact cops by dialing.