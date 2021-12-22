A man was brought to the hospital after being discovered with a serious facial cut in JD Sport’s.

Following allegations of an incident, Merseyside Police were dispatched to Paradise Street in Liverpool One at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, December 22.

The man, who is in his 20s, is thought to have suffered a laceration to his face on Paradise Street before fleeing the scene and running into a nearby JD Sports.

The North West Ambulance Service took the man to the hospital for treatment. His wounds aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

During the investigation, police cordoned off a section of JD Sports’ ground floor.

The public was still able to freely enter and exit the store.

CCTV, witness, and forensic investigations are being conducted out in the city center as part of the investigation.

Chief Inspector Col Rooney stated that the area was quite busy with people shopping for Christmas and begged anyone with information to come forward.

“The inquiry is in the very early stages,” the Chief Inspector said in a statement. “We are requesting anyone who observed the incident to come forward and speak to us.”

“Christmas shoppers would have packed Liverpool city centre tonight.” I’d like to encourage anyone who witnessed or heard anything relevant to contact me so that we can take steps to discover and prosecute the person or people involved.

“As part of Operation Shepherd, we’ve increased patrols in and around the city center, and I’d encourage anyone with concerns to communicate with one of our officers.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and reference log 791 from December 22.