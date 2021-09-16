A man was beaten to death by a group of soccer fans outside of the iconic Philadelphia Cheesesteak Shop.

After an incident involving a group of soccer fans escalated, police say a man was beaten to death near Pat’s Kings of Steaks in South Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, police said they responded to a complaint about a “someone screaming” on East Passyunk Avenue. “An unresponsive man victim on the highway, suffering from head trauma,” police officers saw when they arrived. Two other assault victims were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to the early investigation, the victims went to a soccer game in Chester, Pennsylvania on Wednesday and then went to Pat’s King of Steaks, according to an email from the Philadelphia Police Department to This website.

The 28-year-old victim, his father, and a friend were killed while “verbally disputing with four (4) males wearing yellow soccer jerseys with Club America inscribed across the shirt,” according to authorities.

According to Philadelphia police, “after the disagreement, the gang of four physically assaulted the decedent by hitting, kicking, and striking the decedent with a garbage can metal lid.”

At this moment, police are unable to divulge the identify of the attack victim because the investigation into the incident is still ongoing. A third victim, a 28-year-old male, was also assaulted by the group, as was the victim’s father. The other patients are currently in stable condition at the hospital.

The incident was most likely fueled by booze, according to police.

“There are fights sometimes when there is alcohol involved. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small remarked, “We’ve been here in the past for fights.”

“In most cases, they are well-run, secure businesses. The only reason people come here is for a fantastic steak sandwich. However, every now and again, you get a fight that turns violent,” he continued.

After reviewing security footage of the brawl, Frank Olivieri, the owner of the cheesesteak establishment, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the altercation was “simply mayhem.”

“When it comes to sports, people are nuts, not just in Philadelphia but all throughout the country. Olivieri described himself as “crazy faithful.” “I guess things get out of hand when you’re out late at night and you’re enraged about your sports team.”

“People don’t know how to communicate anymore,” he said, “and there’s no app to stop them.” This is a condensed version of the information.