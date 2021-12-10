A man was beaten, dumped on the street, and then hit by a cab.

After being attacked outside a tavern near a taxi stop, a man was left in critical condition.

A group of young guys attacked the 55-year-old man from Runcorn as he stood near the Red Lion pub on London Road in Warrington.

After the incident, he was left on the road, and a taxi ran over his leg while the group departed in a car.

The incident occurred around 12.30 a.m. on Sunday, December 5.

With injuries to his head and leg, the man was rushed to Warrington Hospital and is in a serious but stable condition.

Cheshire Police are now looking for anyone with knowledge about the crime to come forward, as they believe there were many witnesses in the area.

Warrington CID Detective Constable Leah Greenacre said: “The assault left the victim with critical injuries, and she is still in the hospital.

“We’re piecing together the events that led to his attack and determining who is to blame.

“I believe there were many persons in the neighborhood at the time of the incident who may have knowledge. If you have not yet spoken with an officer, I strongly urge you to do so.

“While we’re investigating CCTV, I’d want to encourage anyone with footage, including dash cam footage, to contact us to see if it may help with the investigation.

“I’d also like to request that the taxi driver call us in order to assist us with our inquiries.”

If you have any information, please contact Cheshire Constabulary online using the reference number IML 1150706. You can also give anonymous information by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.