A man was arrested in New York for allegedly shooting his parents.

Authorities stated Sunday that a man was apprehended after shooting his parents inside their New York home on Christmas morning.

According to The Daily Voice, Dino Tomassetti, 29, is suspected of killing his 64-year-old mother in the head and his 65-year-old father in the back as the elderly couple was at their Long Island home.

Rocco and Vincenza Tomassetti, the victims, had to have surgery to treat their bullet wounds. According to law enforcement officials, the father’s health was critical. Both victims, however, have made it out alive.

When authorities arrived at the home after receiving a distress call on Christmas Day, they discovered the couple with gunshot wounds. A “5-foot-9-inch, 235-pound man who could deadlift 725 pounds” was identified as the suspect. The man’s license plate number was also announced on the radio by police.

Dino was apprehended by state authorities while driving in Mahwah Township, New Jersey, according to the New York Daily News. The troopers then notified the Mahwah Police Department, which shut down Route 17 southbound in New Jersey. Dino was behind the wheel of a Cadillac Escalade.

The motive for the attack is still unknown.

Dino will remain in custody in Bergen County pending extradition hearings. The severity of his charges will be determined by his parents’ health.

According to the New York Post, the couple has joint ownership of the Long Island property, which is now valued at $3.2 million. Dino works as a personal trainer, and his father runs the Empire Transit Mix company in Brooklyn.

The violence stunned those who lived near the couple’s home.

“Kind of odd,” a neighbor, Ariella Bronfman, told the New York Daily News, “since this is a really peaceful neighborhood, almost like a safe community.”