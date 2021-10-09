A man was arrested for allegedly rapping a 6-year-old girl while delivering food.

In India, a 19-year-old food delivery man was detained for reportedly rapping a minor on the rooftop terrace of her apartment building.

Lokchandan Sahu, the accused, was delivering an order to the victim’s apartment complex in Mumbai, India, from a neighboring eatery. Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sahu, who had previously visited the building, observed the 6-year-old girl playing alone outside her house in the stairs.

Sahu allegedly called the girl and requested for her assistance with a delivery address, according to the police. According to the Times of India, after the girl gave the accused directions, he pretended to be lost. He then requested her to point him in the right direction. He took her to the building’s terrace at some point and sexually assaulted her.

The minor afterwards confided in her mother. The mother inquired about the assailant’s identify around the building complex. She took the girl to a police station and filed a complaint against Sahu after ascertaining that it was a delivery boy from the restaurant.

The senior inspector of the police station told The Indian Express, “We have detained the culprit based on the description and circumstances supplied by the survivor.”

Sahu was arrested and accused with rape, an unnatural crime, on Wednesday. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act has also been brought against him.

A guy from Uttar Pradesh, India, was detained last month on suspicion of raping a 9-year-old girl at a dinner party held by the minor’s family. The guy, along with his wife and children, allegedly came at the minor’s residence. He then abducted the woman and raped her away from her relatives. He threatened the girl, telling her not to tell her family anything. The girl, on the other hand, suffered serious injuries as a result of the assault. Her grandmother was informed of the agony and the occurrence. Soon after, the victim’s relatives filed a complaint against the man.

A sexual violation against a kid is committed every 15 minutes in India, according to a report by the non-profit child rights organization CRY. According to the Indian National Crimes Record Bureau, police recorded a total of 128,531 cases of crimes against minors in 2020.