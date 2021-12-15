A man was arrested at the airport on suspicion of concealing a gun and ammunition in bandages and soap.

A man was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday after TSA officers allegedly discovered a handgun wrapped in a bandage in his checked bag, as well as ammo stashed in a hollowed-out bar of soap.

The man is a Chester, Pennsylvania, resident who claims the gun was given to him by a deceased relative, according to TSA officials. He stated that he was transporting it to Lagos, Nigeria.

People may travel with firearms and ammunition, according to the TSA website, but they must adhere to certain rules.

“Unloaded guns may be transported as checked luggage only in a secured hard-sided container,” according to the website. “When checking your suitcase at the ticket counter, declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline.” Those traveling with firearms are expected to follow all applicable local, state, and international firearms laws. Carrying an empty firearm with accessible ammo to the security checkpoint will be considered the same as bringing a loaded firearm to the checkpoint, according to the website.

When the man was asked to return to a check-in desk, Port Authority officers arrested him on a weapons charge.

“In addition to screening carry-on bags, TSA personnel inspect all checked baggage before it is allowed to be put aboard an airline,” said Thomas Carter, the TSA’s federal security director for New Jersey. “This was an excellent catch by our officers.” The amount of firearms detected varies by year and by airport, according to a TSA representative who talked to The Washington Newsday. Officers at Newark Liberty International Airport discovered 12 weapons this year at security checkpoints.

The Port Authority Police Department was contacted by Washington Newsday for more information.

This isn’t the first time a gun has been discovered in a traveler’s backpack.

In November, the Washington Newsday reported on an inadvertent pistol discharge at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

There were rumors that there was an active shooter in the facility, but the discharge was “accidental,” according to airport officials.

Officials with the Atlanta airport tweeted, "There is no active shooter." "There was an accidental discharge at the Airport. Passengers and employees are not in danger." People were seen on the floor in the airport looking for a spot to sleep in photos and videos that surfaced on social media.