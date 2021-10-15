A man was arrested after telling the mayor of New Orleans that she should be hanged and ‘let to dangle.’

After allegedly emailing the city’s mayor, LaToya Cantrell, and telling her she should be lynched, a man was detained in New Orleans on Wednesday for threatening an elected person.

John Dorian, 49, allegedly sent the Democratic mayor two emails containing aggressive and threatening language, according to police.

According Orleans The Times-Picayune, police records filed Thursday in Criminal District Court show the emails were sent to Cantrell’s official account using an email address that featured Dorian’s name.

Cantrell was allegedly threatened with lynching in both emails, with one suggesting she be “let to dangle” for four years.

Dorian was detained at his house on Wednesday and charged with unauthorized telecommunications and threatening a public authority, both misdemeanors. His claimed emails to Cantrell were “threatening in tone, exceedingly worrisome, and (posed) a genuine threat to the mayor’s safety,” according to police. The first email was purportedly sent about 4:15 a.m. on August 18. According to The Times-Picayune, the telegram mentioned “edicts” from the “mayor,” as well as treason and the recommendation that Cantrell be executed.

The email added, “It’s time for you to answer for your sins,” according to the newspaper. “I’ll be the first in line to pull that lever when it comes to your lynching.” The second email was sent about 12:10 a.m. on October 9. It said as follows, according to local television station WWL-TV: “You repulse me to the core of my being. I’d have you executed for your crimes against the people if it were up to me. I’d tie you to the city’s highest yard arm and let everyone watch your legs dangle for four years, just like you did with the Hard Rock’s bodies.” “You don’t make decisions for anyone,” the email added, according to reports. “We make decisions about how we spend our lives and manage our health in this country. It’s best if you don’t become involved. You’ve committed treason and should be hanged!” Dorian’s bail was set at $10,000 on Thursday, and he was ordered to stay at least 600 feet away from Cantrell.

Someone has threatened Cantrell for the second time in a month. Daniel Jenkins, 59, was arrested on September 19 after reportedly making a phone call.