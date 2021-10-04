A man was arrested after his girlfriend allegedly filmed him rapping his minor daughter.

In India, a 46-year-old man was arrested for reportedly rapping his underage daughter while his partner filmed the incident.

After fleeing his wife, the guy allegedly took his 16-year-old daughter to a property he rented, according to authorities. The accused and his girlfriend drank alcohol there, and the girl was forced to do so as well. Markapur, a town in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, was the scene of the tragedy.

The man reportedly raped the victim when she was inebriated. “Later, as the girl was resisting, the accused reportedly sexually attacked her. Meanwhile, the woman photographed and videotaped the crime,” officer Malika Garg told The New India Express.

The dad allegedly raped his daughter in the same manner two days later, which the wife filmed. After some time, the girl was able to get away from her father’s house and make her way to her mother’s.

The mother was told of the suspected sexual assault. On Sept. 25, the girl filed a police report with the support of her mother. According to the Times Of India, authorities discovered multiple images and videos of the purported crime on the man’s cell phone after investigating the claimed crime. The tape is being used by investigators as proof of the crime.

A squad led by DSP M Kishore Kumar detained the father on Sunday.

He was arrested and charged with rape and violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act’s prohibitions. The accused man worked for the municipal administration as a secretary.

The individual is being kept in a prison after his initial court appearance. Kondamma, the lady accused, has yet to be apprehended.

According to News18, when his daughter became pregnant, a guy in Jaipur, India, allegedly raped her and strangled her to death. After the accused departed the scene, the victim’s mother filed a complaint against her husband.

A 40-year-old father was jailed in India last month after rapping his 8-year-old daughter and 7-year-old nephew multiple times. The event was discovered after the accused man’s mother witnessed him forcibly touching his daughter while the other smaller child looked on in fear.