A man was arrested after allegedly robbing the same bank twice in a row.

Authorities say a man in Southern California committed an unusual combination of crimes, including robbing a bank and then attempting to rob it again the next day.

The incident is one of a slew of strange incidents that have been recorded across the country in recent days.

On Monday, the first of the two occurrences occurred in Fountain Valley, California, a city south of Los Angeles. Officers responded to complaints of a robbery at a local Chase Bank store, according to a press release from the Fountain Valley Police Department (FVPD). At around 3:00 p.m., they arrived.

“The suspect submitted a note to the teller demanding cash,” the FVPD said. He then obtained a “significant sum of money” and fled the area before officials arrived.

Other specifics about the crime, such as the amount of money stolen by the suspect, are also being kept under wraps.

Despite the fact that authorities were unable to make an arrest at the time of the occurrence, they were able to identify their suspect later: Samuel Brown, a 33-year-old San Diego resident.

Fortunately for the FVPD, the accused robber was not the last they’d heard of him. Police were called to the same Chase Bank location on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after the first robbery, to attend to another robbery.

The cops received the call at 11:12 a.m. this time. Authorities stated they “detained Brown without incident” when they arrived at the bank and brought him to the Orange County Jail. He was being imprisoned on a bail of around $170,000 as of Wednesday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Brown pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree robbery on Thursday.

Brown “had prior convictions for robbery in San Diego,” according to the news statement, so the suspect has had previous run-ins with the law.

