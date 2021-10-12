A man was apprehended in Belfast and returned to Liverpool.

Shaqueme Rock, a native of Liverpool who had most recently resided in Dublin, was apprehended on Saturday in Belfast by police from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The 27-year-old was brought back to the city and charged with burglary, violence, and assault in connection with an incident that occurred in Wirral in 2014.

The 27-year-old was brought back to the city and charged with burglary, violence, and assault in connection with an incident that occurred in Wirral in 2014. He appeared at Wirral adult remand court today and was remanded in custody to appear in Liverpool Crown Court on November 9.

The charge stems from an assault on the occupier of a residence on Grange Road West in Birkenhead in April 2014, during which cash was seized.

“We have charged a 27-year-old male with burglary, violence, and assault in relation to an incident that occurred in Wirral in 2014,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated.

"Shaqueme Rock, a native of Liverpool who had most recently resided in Dublin, was arrested in Belfast on Saturday, October 9 by police from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and returned to Liverpool, where he was charged.

“He appeared at Wirral adult remand court today, Tuesday, October 12, and was remanded in custody until November 9, 2021, when he will appear in Liverpool Crown Court.”

“The charge stems from an assault on the occupier of a residence on Grange Road West in Birkenhead in April 2014, during which cash was seized.”

