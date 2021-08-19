A man vandalizes a tanning clinic and threatens a member of the staff.

A man entered a tanning clinic in Merseyside, threatened a member of staff, and damaged equipment.

Merseyside Police were called to a tanning business on Prescot Road in St Helens yesterday, August 18, after complaints that a man had entered and threatened a member of staff.

A man also allegedly damaged equipment inside the salon and a car outside, according to the police.

The Washington Newsday approached the Indigo Sun on Prescot Road in St Helens, but they declined to comment.

Later, a 31-year-old male was detained on suspicion of affray, and the police department confirmed that he is presently in prison.

Merseyside Police said in a statement today: “We were alerted yesterday morning, Wednesday, August 18, following complaints that a male had entered a tanning salon on Prescot Road in St Helens and threatened a member of staff.”

“The male allegedly also caused damage to salon equipment as well as a car outside.

“Subsequently, a 31-year-old male was detained on suspicion of affray. He is currently detained.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.