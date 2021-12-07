A man uses numbers he saw in a dream to win a $3.4 million jackpot.

After utilizing the numbers he saw in a “vivid dream,” a man in Australia has won a $3.4 million lottery jackpot.

The winner told lottery officials that he had been purchasing “Set for Life” tickets every week for several years. He stated that he had a gut feeling that he would win division one.

While grocery shopping, the lucky man wrote the numbers from his dream on the ticket for Sunday’s “Set for Life” draw.

“Now, this may seem unbelievable, but I dreamed the numbers I use to mark my tickets years ago, and I’ve been using them ever since,” the winner, who has not been named, told the Lott.

“It was such a realistic dream in which I used the numbers to play the lottery and subsequently won division one,” says the narrator.

“It felt like a foreshadowing. I’m not joking. This isn’t a fabrication. It actually did happen “Added he. “It’s as if it was always meant to be. It’s fantastic.” He knew he’d won large when the prize money sum didn’t appear when he scanned the ticket. He then proceeded to the game’s headquarters, where he learnt that he was the lone division one winner, and that he had won roughly $3.4 million.

“It’s all a bit unreal. It’s a fantastic victory. For me, this is a life-changing experience “According to news.com.au, he stated.

Following the receipt of the award money, the man and his wife are considering reducing their work hours or possibly retiring.

“It means that if we don’t want to work, we don’t have to. We’ll help our kids as well, and the rest of our time will be spent enjoying life “‘I told the outlet,’ he said.

The family would no longer have to wait for sales and deals after winning the prize. “We’ll be able to do and buy exactly what we want, when we want,” the man expressed delight.

The $3.4 million will be paid over 20 years in monthly installments of roughly $14,000.