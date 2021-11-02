A man tries to hide cocaine wraps under his ‘unmentionables’ from the cops.

After a man was discovered with sachets of cocaine secreted under his private parts, police in Knowsley went above and beyond.

Officers in Knowsley discovered the drugs after arresting a guy for drug driving yesterday evening.

Officers stopped the suspected dealer on Valley Road in Kirkby, and a search revealed his carefully hidden cache.

Two murder suspects named as guy stabbed to death in HalewoodLater, a search of the accused drug dealer’s bedroom revealed a huge sum of money thought to have been obtained from drug sales.

A representative for the department wrote on the Knowsley Police Facebook page: “POV: You’re a local drug dealer, but Team KP apprehends you on Valley Road in Kirkby.

“Following his arrest for drug driving, a 31-year-old man is spending the night in one of our en-suite rooms.

“When the officer searched him, he discovered cocaine wraps tucked under his ‘unmentionables.'”

“From the sale of his drugs, we discovered a considerable sum of money in his bedroom.”

“At this point, he is still being investigated.”

On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.