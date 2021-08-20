A man thanks a kind stranger for paying for his birthday supper, then walks away.

A guy is looking for the generous stranger who’made his day’ by contributing £160 to his wife’s birthday supper bill.

Andy Yates, 50, of Lark Lane, Aigburth, was celebrating his wife Ann’s 54th birthday at Mei Mei Chinese Restaurant on Berry Street with his daughter Katie, son-in-law Luke, carer Bernadette, and her sister Debbie.

After a delightful evening, Andy’s carer inquired about the bill and was informed that a man also dining in the restaurant had contributed £160 to it.

Andy told The Washington Newsday, “We were having a really nice evening when my caretaker went to get the bill.”

“The waiter summoned her, and when she returned to the table, she said, ‘You’ll never believe what’s occurred.’

“The waiter explained that the man had already paid for his dinner and then requested to pay for ours since he felt it was great that we had all come out for a supper.

“I was taken aback and overwhelmed with gratitude. We were already having a good time, and this only added to it.

“It has given me new hope in humanity.”

Andy went home and blogged about what had happened on Facebook in the hopes of tracking down the kind stranger and thanking him.

“I’m seriously disabled,” the message said on social media. My family and I celebrated my birthday at Mei Mei’s on Berry St.

“I don’t know this individual personally, but if you do, please convey my heartfelt gratitude. In this city, there are some really generous people xx.”

“I understand that this man may wish to remain nameless, and that is perfectly great with me, but I would love to meet him to express my gratitude,” Andy continued.

“His gesture was truly great and brightened my day. It’s such a thoughtful gesture, especially considering the size of the cost!

“All I ask is that he reads this story or sees the social media post so he knows how appreciative I am.”