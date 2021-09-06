A man swallows his entire Nokia 3310 phone, which was surgically removed.

While most of us struggle to get a single vitamin pill down our throats, a guy in Kosovo, a partially recognized country in Southeastern Europe, has swallowed a whole Nokia 3310 handset.

Doctors were able to remove the device, which had become lodged in the man’s stomach, by surgery.

The anonymous man, 33, is said to have eaten the early 2000s model smartphone, dubbed the “brick phone,” a week ago.

The case’s investigator, Dr. Skander Teljaku, has written a thorough account of the occurrence on Facebook. “Four days ago, the 33-year-old male possessed a little phone. We divided the split phone into three sections using endoscopic roadways to avoid cutting the stomach. “There are no complications,” the message stated, according to Google Translation.

After the man was taken to the hospital, doctors performed a scan on him and discovered that the phone was “too enormous for him to digest,” according to DNA India. Doctors said his life was in jeopardy since the device’s corroded battery contained hazardous chemicals.

Teljaku posted photographs of the phone, X-rays, and endoscopy reports on Facebook. The phone was broken into three pieces as it made its way into the man’s stomach, according to the Facebook post.

“I received a call regarding a patient. He’d swallowed something, he was told. The phone was divided into three sections in the stomach when we scanned it. One aspect of the battery was the source of the most concern. According to DNA India, Teljaku informed local media that if it stayed in for a long period, there was a risk of an explosion in the stomach.

According to DNA India, the man arrived with a stomach complaint at a hospital in Pristina, Kosovo’s capital, but did not tell why he swallowed the phone. Doctors performed a two-hour surgery to remove the phone from the man’s stomach, according to a video taken in the operating room.

In a similar occurrence, an Egyptian man had to have surgery to remove a phone he ingested during a prank with his classmates. The cell phone was discovered almost seven months after he ingested it during an ultrasound test in a state hospital in the province of Benha, north of Cairo. According to a local newspaper, the patient swallowed the phone in the hopes of regurgitating it.