A man survives a rabid attack by a wild beaver who bites and scratches his body.

A Massachusetts man escaped a life-or-death encounter with a wild beaver that left him with injuries all over his body.

According to The Republican, Mark Pieraccini, 73, of Greenfield, was swimming in a Franklin County pond when he was attacked by a wild beaver on September 6.

Pieraccini was left with several puncture wounds, lacerations all over his body, a ruptured tendon on one of his fingers, and flesh pulled from his arm and leg as a result of the vicious attack.

According to the source, he cracked a knuckle on one hand, which could have happened when he punched the beaver in an attempt to release himself.

Pieraccini was treated for his wounds and given rabies medication after safely exiting the lake.

Pieraccini told The Republican that he got into a long brawl that lasted up to five minutes.

“At some point, I told myself, ‘If I stop and fight him one more time, I’m going to drown,’” he continued.

Pieraccini swam around 40 yards back to shore, desperate to get away.

However, when he proceeded to swim back to shore, the beaver bit his legs, arms, back, and buttocks.

Beaver assaults in the state and across North America are uncommon, but they do occur.

According to Mass.Gov, the beaver population in Massachusetts has tripled since 1996, resulting in human-animal confrontations.

Mass Wildlife has been contacted for comment by this website.

Beavers have disrupted daily life in various towns as their populations rise and come into touch with more humans across North America.

Beavers in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, took out the internet for 900 people earlier this year.

It was discovered that a 4.5-inch thick tube delivering an internet connection to the area’s residents had been bitten through.

“Beavers have eaten through our fiber line at many spots, causing substantial damage,” Telus spokesperson Liz Sauv told Canadian news network CTV News in an email statement.

Beavers are also making a comeback in the United Kingdom, where they were hunted to extinction hundreds of years ago for their meat and pelts.

For the first time last year, beavers were born in the English county of Essex. This is a condensed version of the information.