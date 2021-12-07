A man sues a company for refusing to hire him because of his dreadlocks.

A man from California claims that his prior employer refused to hire him because he refused to trim his dreadlocks. San Diego resident Jeffrey Thornton is suing Encore Global, alleging that the company has a personal appearance guideline that discriminates against Black people. In response, the corporation issued a statement claiming that everything was a misunderstanding.

Thornton previously worked for Encore, an Illinois-based event organizing firm. Thornton was let go by the corporation in March 2020 after four years of service in Florida due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to CBS News, Thornton applied for a job as a technical supervisor at the company’s San Diego branch last month.

According to Thornton’s lawyer, Adam Kent, an unknown hiring manager advised his client to cut his hair off his ears, eyes, and shoulders if he wanted the job.

Mr. Thornton would have to drastically alter his haircut, and hence his look, cultural identity, and racial ancestry, in order to take the position, according to the lawsuit.

Thornton filed the discrimination complaint in state court last week and is seeking an undisclosed sum of compensation from the firm.

Encore said in a statement that the incident was caused by “miscommunication” and that they have offered “an offer of employment” to Thornton.

“We apologize for any misunderstanding with Mr. Thornton regarding our standard grooming requirements — which he appears to fully satisfy, and we have extended an employment offer to him,” the company stated in a statement.

Thornton’s case is the first of its kind in which an employee accuses an employer of breaching the CROWN Act in California. Companies are prohibited from discriminating against employees or job applicants who wear natural hairstyles such as afros, Bantu knots, braids, or cornrows under the Act.

Hair discrimination has been the subject of previous cases, but Thornton’s complaint is the first to specifically invoke the CROWN Act since it was enacted in January 2020.

If Thornton’s charges are true, Drexel University law professor Wendy Greene believes Encore committed a “clear breach” of the CROWN Act.

“The purpose of the CROWN Act is not to force someone to shave their head,” said Greene, who assisted in the creation of California’s CROWN Act. “We’re trying to persuade [employers]to focus on what’s within the head and all the gifts and skills that flow from there rather than what’s on top of the head.” At a press conference, to be precise. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.