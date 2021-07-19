A man stranded in the ocean at a beach triggers a big rescue response.

At New Brighton, emergency personnel were dispatched to a guy who had become stranded in the sea.

On Monday, July 19, soon after 7.30 p.m., emergency workers rushed to the scene at Fort Perch Rock in New Brighton.

After reports of a man caught knee deep in water, Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, and the RNLI were dispatched to the scene.

After being summoned by police at 7.45 p.m., two fire engines and the force’s search and rescue vehicle Marine Fire 1 arrived at the scene at 7.50 p.m.

At 8.07 p.m., the man was retrieved from the muck and handed over to Merseyside Police.

The North West Ambulance Service was on standby for the duration of the incident, however they were not required because the man was uninjured.

For the time being, the fire department is still on the site.

Merseyside Police confirmed their presence but declined to provide any other information.

The beach was reportedly closed off by police, according to eyewitnesses.

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service started a campaign to make people more aware of the dangers of water after the rescue.

People are being urged not to swim or play in open water, to make sure they know what to do in an emergency, and to never enter the water to assist a person or animal. Instead, dial 999 as soon as possible.

