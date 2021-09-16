A man steps out the front door to a ‘bombsite’ after hearing a ‘loud blast.’

The flaw, according to a guy whose yard was damaged after a wall collapsed, was caused by trees in a nearby care facility.

Lee Cooper, 40, has resided on his block, which is located just off Lark Lane, for the past nine years. Lee said he spent the time during the lockdown maintaining his yard.

He said he finally had the garden the way he wanted it in January of this year after putting new plants and bedding.

“It’s simply a concrete garden, but I built it all up,” Lee told The Washington Newsday.

“I heard a loud blast one afternoon. When I peered out the window, the entire wall had crumbled, making the area look like a bombsite.

“The trees caused the care home’s wall to collapse. Their trees had pushed down their wall, which had then fallen upon my wall and knocked it down.

“Every single one of my plants and pots was obliterated.”

Lee’s photographs from the moment reveal the extent of the destruction caused by the collapse of the wall.

His garden was littered with bricks and rubble, inflicting damage to his furniture, plants, and ceramic pots.

Lee said he received an email from the care home shortly after the fall denying responsibility for the disaster and stating that they were attempting to determine who owned the boundary wall.

Pelham Care Home has recently told The Washington Newsday that the wall is not on the property of the care home, and that they have not been advised that their trees are directly to fault for its fall.

“After it happened, I found out that my downstairs neighbor had denounced the wall to the council because it was bowing,” Lee explained.

“The alleyway is not adopted, but the trees that caused the damage are on the property of the care home.”

Riverside Housing, Lee’s landlord, has subsequently removed the debris and begun replacing the plants, pots, and furnishings that were lost.

“It’s irritating, and it’s made me unhappy because all of my plants were destroyed,” he continued.

“Everything has to be replaced. I work at a minimum pay job and don’t have much money.

“I’m concerned that it [his garden]may be destroyed once more by the.”

