A man slammed a Matalan employee to the ground while stealing £100 in towels.

After stealing £100 worth of towels from a Matalan store, a man from St Helens was sentenced to prison for theft and assault.

On Thursday, November 11th, Anthony Halliwell, of Phoenix Brow, was found guilty of stealing the towels from the store on Watts Clift Way.

As he hurried out of the shop, the 25-year-old guy shoved a female employee out of the way, forcing her to fall and hit her head.

Halliwell was able to flee, but local community cops were able to identify him on CCTV footage.

On November 26, he was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison at Wirral Adult Remand Court.

“Business thefts are not victimless crimes,” Community Inspector Emma Haffenden said. “In this case, a member of the community who was merely trying to make a living and provide a vital service was assaulted at her place of work.”

“I hope that his arrest and the outcome in court demonstrate how seriously Merseyside Police treats such offenses.”

“We have extra police on the streets of St Helens to reassure the people and employees at retail shops.”

“As part of Operation Shepherd, we always increase patrols in the weeks leading up to Christmas, when we observe a spike in crimes like burglary, robbery, domestic violence, and drunk or drugged driving.”

“Because, as recent events have proven, the fear of terrorism does not go away, greater police presence in busy venues such as shopping malls, Christmas markets, and other popular attractions is typical.

“We want everyone to have a good time over the holidays and not have it wrecked by the actions of a small group of people.”

“Please notify or chat with our officers if you have any information on theft or anti-social behavior.”

“If a crime is in progress, dial 999. Any information about anti-social behavior can be sent to our social media desk @MerPolCC on Twitter or the ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook.

“You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or fill out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.”