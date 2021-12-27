A man sets a Guinness World Record by climbing 100 stairs in 53 seconds while balancing his brother on his head.

A Vietnamese man achieved a new Guinness World Record by climbing 100 steps in 53 seconds while balancing his brother on his head.

After performing the daring act outside Saint Mary’s Cathedral in Girona, Spain on Thursday, circus performers Giang Quoc Co, 37, and Giang Quoc Nghiep, 32, set a new record for “most consecutive steps ascended while balancing a person on the head.”

It wasn’t the first time the duo had broken this category’s record.

They did it for the first time in December 2016, when they climbed 90 steps in 52 seconds at the same location. According to Indian Express, the record was beaten two years later by Peruvian acrobats Pablo Nonato Panduro and Joel Yaicate Saavedra, who ascended 91 stairs.

After successfully executing the trick, one of the brothers told Sputnik Vietnam, “We’re in a great mood today. We are ecstatic because we have already climbed 100 steps in 53 seconds, which I could not have imagined in my wildest dreams… I hope that everyone remembers this day.” “We were stressed a few days ago as a result of our daily practice. We practice from daylight to night because the weather is quite chilly. We ascended 90 steps in 52 seconds five years ago… I’m in great shape, “”said the other brother.”

Because the cathedral only has 90 steps, the stunt required an additional 10 steps.

“In comparison to the 90 existing steps, the new ones are different in height and substance. We didn’t have time to practice these ten steps ahead of time “VN Express was informed by Co.

In December 2018, the couple achieved a new Guinness World Record for “the fastest time to descend and ascend 10 steps while balancing a person on the head blindfolded,” according to the Guinness World Records website. They pulled the act on the set of La Notte dei Record, an Italian TV show.

Nghiep talked about their arduous training schedule and numerous incidents in 2016.

“This is a technique that we have been practicing for 15 years. I’ve felt like I couldn’t carry on for much longer at times, but we keep moving forward and overcoming fear and danger. I want to show the rest of the world that human potential is limitless “‘At the time,’ he remarked.