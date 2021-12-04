A man serving a 100-year sentence for the murder of his wife confesses to another teen murder in 1968.

According to The Associated Press, a Montana man presently serving a 100-year jail sentence for the 1983 murder of his wife reportedly confessed to a second unsolved murder of a 19-year-old woman renting an apartment from him in 1968.

Because he was Pamela Ann Dorrington’s landlord, Courtney Brooke Atlas, now 79, was always a suspect in her murder, police claimed, but they never discovered enough evidence to link him to the crime.

According to the Helena Independent Record, Atlas said he called Dorrington on Feb. 17, 1968, and informed her there was a water leak in her apartment that he needed to fix. Atlas confessed to strangling and sexually assaulting Dorrington before disposing of her body once he entered the flat, according to Detective Jess Metcalf.

He informed authorities that he put the body in a barrel in his car and kept it there while teaching flying lessons at a nearby hangar during the day. He traveled to Hauser Lake after finishing his classes for the day and dismembered Dorrington’s body, placing it back in the barrel and pushing it off a bridge.

According to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, Dorrington’s family was recently consulted as authorities considered offering Atlas immunity from charges related to the murder if he confessed.

Atlas confessed and described the act in great detail after receiving the offer because he had “discovered God” in prison and “wanted to erase something off his conscience” by telling police.

Atlas is still serving the remainder of a sentence for murder and arson he received in 1984. After filing for bankruptcy, he was found guilty of murdering his wife, Donna, and setting fire to their home north of Helena with her body inside in order to collect a total of $250,000 in insurance claims.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Four months later, a portion of Dorrington’s torso was discovered near the boat dock at Gates of the Mountains Marina on Holter Lake.

He left the barrel in the vicinity while he went to a conference and returned later that night, dropping her body off the York Bridge into the Missouri River northeast of Helena.

Atlas stated that he was convinced. This is a condensed version of the information.