A man seen outside a hotel room window in the city center prompts a large police response.

Around 4 a.m., police, fire workers, and an ambulance rushed to Chapel Street due to concerns for a man’s welfare.

The man was seen outside the Mercure Atlantic Hotel, which is located in the city’s business district.

A 20-year-old male from Poulton, Wirral, was arrested at 7 a.m. and taken to a police station for questioning on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and criminal damage.

As a police cordon blocked the site as fire services and ambulances stood on standby, early morning employees had to avoid Chapel Street and Tithebarn Street.

Although the North West Ambulance Service verified that they were called, no one was taken to the hospital.

The roadways surrounding the business district have now reopened in their entirety.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “Following a domestic disturbance in Liverpool City Centre early this morning, Thursday 24 June, a man was arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

“A 20-year-old male from Poulton, Wirral, was arrested at around 7 a.m. on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and criminal damage and was taken to a police station to be questioned.”

Anyone with information should tweet @MerPolCC with the reference number 21000440474.