A man reveals a brilliant method for saving £2,000 on his auto insurance.

Money Saving Expert has revealed how you can save thousands of pounds on your auto insurance by following their advice.

Changes to vehicle and home insurance laws slated to take effect in January, according to the cost-cutting website, will certainly cause newcomers to pay more.

One individual contacted the team to inform them that their advice had saved him almost £2,000.

The man, who only gave his first name, Mitchell, said: "I checked 23 days ahead of time, as per your advice. You won't believe it, but Direct Line saved me almost £2,000 compared to my renewal price and quotations from comparison sites. Thank you very much." While most people cannot afford to pay this much for insurance, let alone save this much, many will be able to save hundreds of pounds.

To check if you can save money, follow Money Saving Expert’s step-by-step instructions:

According to Money Saving Expert, now is the best time to check; any later and prices might more than treble.

Insurers are allowed to, and occasionally do, offer lower prices on comparison sites than they do directly, therefore comparison sites are technically insurance markets.

So it’s not only that different sites cover different companies; they can also charge varying rates for the same insurer.

Compare at least two sites, and more if you have the time.

Direct Line, for example, isn’t mentioned on comparisons but, as Mitchell discovered, it can be competitive for some.

– Experiment to discover if complete coverage is less expensive than third-party coverage.

– Check to see if modifying your job description results in a lower quote.

– Add an extra responsible driver to see if it reduces costs (even if they only drive on occasion).

– Do you have more than one vehicle? Check to see whether a multi-car policy is less expensive.

– Once you’ve discovered the cheapest quotation, try to negotiate a better deal with your current insurance.

When you buy through Topcashback’s comparison, you’ll get £42 back, whereas Quidco will pay you £40.

But it’s also worth seeing if you can increase that amount by going directly to the insurer through Topcashback and Quidco’s regular sites – you can occasionally earn.