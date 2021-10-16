A man renovating a new house discovers child porn in the drywall.

In an inquiry started by child pornography discovered during a house repair, a father and son have been detained in connection with a child sexual assault case.

Theodore Smith, 86, and his son James Smith, 62, were detained on Thursday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, for their suspected involvement in child sexual abuse.

It was the culmination of an inquiry that began in March when the owner of a residence in Orangevale informed police that he had discovered a collection of child abuse photographs while ripping away some drywall from the property.

According to KCRA, the unnamed man claimed, “It was homemade images and I could tell that the contents were not anything that I should be involved in at all.” “The sheriff’s department was the first call I made.” The photos were taken between 1985 and 1995, according to detectives, and were left at the home by the previous residents, who had gone to Texas.

A search warrant was executed at a home in Cherokee County, Texas, with the help of two Texas sheriff’s offices and the US Department of Homeland Security, and arrest warrants were obtained for the two individuals.

The elder Smith was apprehended at his Alto home, while his son was apprehended while returning to California.

Other evidence discovered during a search of the older Smith’s residence is still being processed by Sacramento sheriff’s investigators in Texas.

Lieutenant Shaun Hampton of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office told KCRA that the “alleged offenses we have here are terrible.”

Law officials would have to create a timeline “from when we believe those images were shot up until now” to see where the accused individuals had been living and what they had been doing in previous decades, according to Hampton.

According to Fox 40, Theodore Smith is facing a slew of accusations, including 34 counts of indecent conduct on a kid under the age of 14 with force, and his bond has been set at $7 million.

The victims were identified “through a collaborative effort involving the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office,” according to a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators had “worked tirelessly to identify the suspects, create a case, and establish a timetable,” according to the statement. This is a condensed version of the information.