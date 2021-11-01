A man purchased a pound store kitchen knife ‘for protection,’ then hurled it over the school’s fence.

As he sought to avoid police chasing him through South Liverpool, a guy threw a huge kitchen knife he acquired “to protect himself” onto the grounds of a school.

After pleading guilty to carrying a bladed weapon on September 9 this year, Alexander Bancroft-Brooks was sentenced today at Liverpool Crown Court.

After the 22-year-old refused to stop his bike for cops on Smithdown Road, officers discovered the knife. He threw it onto the grounds of Archbishop Blanch School during the ensuing chase.

The first photo released by authorities shows a man who was fatally stabbed.

Prosecutor Paul Blasbery said authorities sought to halt him after he was observed pedaling along the busy road’s sidewalk, but he refused to stop despite officers’ repeated requests.

“Police officers noticed Mr Bancroft-Brooks cycling on the pavement on Smithdown Road,” Mr Blasbery added.

“They told him to stop, but he refused. They then pursued him and observed him throwing things away.

“Among the items tossed over the fence of Archbishop Blanch School was a kitchen knife.” Officers apprehended him afterwards.

“He admitted to carrying a knife and explained that he was doing so to protect himself.”

Bancroft-Brooks later told officers he acquired the knife from a pound shop, according to Mr Blasbery.

Bancroft-Brooks, who appeared via video link this morning from HMP Altcourse, was already serving an eight-month suspended sentence for possession of items for use in fraud since February of this year.

He violated that term by pleading guilty to possessing a knife in a public area.

The defense attorney, Rebecca Smith, said a summary of Bancroft-Brooks’ past convictions, which totaled ten, made for “troubling reading,” but that the majority of them were tied to his substantial mental health difficulties.

Her diagnosis of schizoaffective manic type illness was likely exacerbated at the time he was carrying the knife, she added, because coronavirus limitations limited his contact with health experts.

Mr Bancroft-Brooks has been receiving additional therapy for his mental health issues since being taken into custody earlier this month, according to Ms Smith.

Recorder Simon Parrington, the judge, said he was aware of Mr Bancroft-Brooks’ background. “The summary has come to an end.”