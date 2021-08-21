A man proudly demonstrates how he expresses his affection for “things St Helens.”

A man who “loves everything about St Helens” has legends from the town tattooed on his arm.

Graeme Bannister, who resides in Parr, expressed his passion for the borough and its inhabitants with artwork depicting famous St Helens figures and locations.

Graeme, now 44, went to Skin Kandi Tattoo Studio, where he saw tattoos of Steve Prescott, Johnny Vegas, and Johnny Welly.

The father-of-two recently told The Washington Newsday about meeting Johnny Vegas after having his face permanently engraved into his arm.

“It all started when Steve Prescott passed away,” Graeme, who works with TFJones property services, told The Washington Newsday. He did a lot for charity, and I wanted to do something with him but never had the opportunity, so I chose to get a tattoo in his honor.

“I was talking to the tattoo artist Lee a lot, and he suggested that I have a Saints legends sleeve. There was a part of me that wondered if I should do it. However, I came to the decision that yes, I should.

“Now it’s gone straight from Steve Prescot to Johnny Wellies, the local tramp.”

After getting the comedian’s face permanently engraved into his arm, the father-of-two also met him.

“Johnny saw my tattoo of him while filming the Stillia music video – I’d met him a few times before, but when I showed him the tattoo, he remarked, ‘oh my gosh, you know you’ve made it when you’re on someone’s arm,’” Graeme explained.

Graeme said at the time that he planned to place a photo of Paul Wellens and his niece, Nicole Burrows, on the commemorative sleeve after she overcame a difficult fight with mental illness and now organizes music festivals across Merseyside and beyond.

“Next, I’m going to get St Helens landmarks on the sleeve like the Knowsley Road sign, Saints stadium, and Dream statue,” he previously stated.

“It’ll cost me a fortune, and at the end of it, it’ll be all over my body.

