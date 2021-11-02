A man pleads guilty to fabricating a dozen children in order to defraud the government of benefits.

A Canadian man pleaded guilty to federal charges after claiming to have a dozen children in order to defraud the government of child benefits for more than a decade.

According to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), Guerly Estimé of Montreal got roughly $144,821, or $117,008 in American currency, by claiming benefits for 12 fake children between 2007 and 2018, according to the tax agency.

In a Montreal courtroom on Saturday, Estimé pled guilty to producing false or fraudulent representations and forgery. He was given a two-year conditional sentence, which is usually equivalent to home arrest, followed by three years of probation.

“During these exceptional circumstances, the CRA remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of Canada’s tax system, as well as the social and economic well-being of Canadians.” “With all instruments at our disposal, the CRA continues to aggressively investigate tax evasion and fraudulent claims,” the agency said in a statement.

Estimé must also repay the $144,821 in benefits he falsely acquired, according to the judge. The CRA highlighted that tax evasion is a felony following the Canadian man’s plea.

“Falsifying records and claims, knowingly failing to disclose income, or inflating expenses can result in criminal charges, prosecution, jail time, and a criminal record,” the tax office warned.

According to the CRA, there were 36 convictions for connected crimes between April 2020 and March 2021, totaling $10,902,950 CAD (about $8.8 million USD) in tax evasion.

The courts levied fines of $5,172,844 CAD (about $4.2 million USD), and 15 people were sentenced to a total of 26.2 years in prison as a result of their convictions.

In addition to any court-imposed fines, convicted taxpayers must pay the full amount they owe in taxes, plus applicable interest and penalties.

The CRA also stated that it was trying to ensure that individuals and businesses record their earned income and qualifying losses, as well as claim benefits to which they are entitled, so that programs can reach those who need them.

According to the CRA, individuals or firms who are detected underreporting income, fraudulently claiming losses or benefits, or obtaining COVID-19 benefits they are not entitled to will be required to reimburse the money they illegally got. They may also face further legal consequences.

