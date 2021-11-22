A man places an ad in the paper looking for a bride with a specific waist and bra size.

Is marriage the most holy relationship between two individuals or simply a fancy term for adopting an adult child who has decided to leave their parents’ basement?

With the ridiculous demands he placed in a matrimonial advertisement, one man made a compelling case for the latter.

According to News18, the man put his ad on Betterhalf.ai before it made its way to Reddit. The man stated in the ad that he was seeking a bride who was “conservative,” “liberal,” and “pro-life.” He went on to say what his future wife’s bra size should be, as well as details about her waist and feet.

“I’m seeking for a woman with conservative beliefs – pro life, 2A, and liberal,” the man stated in his ad. Please be 5’2-5’6, 105-115 pounds, 32b-32c, size 12-16 (waist) and size 6-7 (hips) (feet). Have a good time while being grounded. Maintain a tidy appearance by having your nails and toes trimmed or pedicured. You should dress 80 percent casually and 20 percent formally, but you should enjoy dressing up in bed. Be dependable, honest, and like movies, road trips, and family activities. With others, it’s PG, and with me, it’s R-XXX. You must also have or adore dogs, and you must not have children. “Adults between the ages of 18 and 26.” Another article earlier this year, which looked to be a newspaper clipping, said that a self-employed Roman Catholic girl was looking for a groom who had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The “independent, patient, hilarious” groom must have taken both doses of the Covishield vaccine, according to the post, which originated in India.

The advertisement was later discovered to be a hoax, designed by Savio Figueiredo, 58, as part of a harmless campaign to encourage people to get their vaccinations.

“I made the commercial with the goal of urging people to get the vaccine and shared it on my Facebook page.” “Someone grabbed the bull by the tail and mistook it for the genuine thing, and now it’s gone viral,” Figueiredo told IndianExpress.com.

Figueiredo stated that he had no idea the tweet would go viral and that “no harm” had been done.

“I’ll be happy if even ten folks who are on the fence get vaccinated,” he continued.