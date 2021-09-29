A man pays £273 for a room in the Adelphi that is “damp” and has “nicotine stains” on the walls.

A caretaker alleges he paid £273 for a two-night stay at the Adelphi Hotel, where the walls were covered with “nicotine stains” and the room “smelled of wet.”

Ryan Caine, a native of Liverpool who now resides in Glasgow, visited the city with his father, whom he looks after.

On Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26, the 27-year-old alleges he paid £136.50 per night for two nights at the hotel.

Ryan explained that after a trip to Stoke-on-Trent, the two decided to travel to Liverpool, where Ryan’s father had never been before and where the 27-year-old could see his mother.

Ryan, on the other hand, was not thrilled with what he discovered in his hotel room.

The fire alarm was strung from the ceiling with the wiring exposed, and there were yellow stains on the walls, according to photos provided with The Washington Newsday.

“We got the Adelphi for £273 for two nights, and it’s supposed to be a nice hotel.

“Our hotel door was open before we could even put our key in it when we arrived.

“Then, when we got in, the fire alarm was dangling from the ceiling, and there were exposed wires,” says the narrator.

“The walls and ceiling both had nicotine stains.

“The bathroom tiles and ceiling were cracked, and there was wetness on the bedroom ceiling as well.”

Ryan claims he and his father also requested a fan since the room was hot, but when they asked the hotel personnel for one, they were told it was not available.

“There was no fridge, no fan, and it was hot because it was the end of September,” the 27-year-old stated.

“We went downstairs and requested a fan, and they said,’sorry, we don’t give that,’ despite the fact that for the money we paid, you’d expect a fan.

“Every other location we stayed had a fan,” says the narrator.

