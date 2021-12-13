A man paid for ten COVID-19 vaccine shots in a single day.

New Zealand health officials have opened an investigation after a man obtained up to ten COVID-19 vaccination doses on behalf of others in one day.

The country’s Ministry of Health did not specify when or where the events occurred, although the unidentified guy is thought to have paid for vaccinations at various locations.

Astrid Koornneef, the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination and immunization program group manager, told Stuff.co.nz that the ministry was “aware of the situation.”

“This is a really significant situation for us.” “We are really worried about this situation and are working with the proper authorities,” Koornneef added.

According to The Guardian, people in New Zealand can get vaccinated by coming to a walk-in center, booking through a website, or seeing a doctor. They would then give a health care worker their name, date of birth, and physical address in order to receive a vaccine, but no further identification is required.

In October, authorities received complaints of persons adopting the identities of others and acquiring COVID-19 injections on their account.

Taking on another person’s name to acquire medical treatment, according to Koornneef, is “hazardous” and puts all individuals involved at risk.

“Having an incorrect vaccination status not only puts you at risk,” Koornneef noted, “but it also puts your friends, [extended family], and community at risk, as well as the healthcare teams who serve you now and in the future.”

According to the New Zealand Herald, Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccinologist and associate professor at the University of Auckland’s Department of General Practice and Primary Health Care, described the behavior as “unbelievably selfish” and said it exploited those in need of money.

“I believe it’s a pretty selfish behavior on the buyer’s part, and it’s exploiting, possibly, someone who needs money and is prepared to take those risks,” Petousis-Harris said.

According to the professor, the man who had many COVID-19 vaccination doses is unlikely to develop any major side effects.

Higher vaccine dosages, on the other hand, have resulted in greater general vaccine effects including fever, headaches, and pains, so Petousis-Harris says he “would feel fairly grotty the next day.”

Anyone who received more vaccine doses than recommended should seek medical assistance, according to the Ministry of Health.

New Zealand is on track to reach its goal of 90 percent double vaccination for everyone aged 12 and up before Christmas.