A man on the roof of mum and dad’s house who was ‘out of control’ flung glass and tiles at cops.

Ross Stewart, 38, pleaded guilty to a’serious act of affray’ at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday.

Stewart was ‘out of control’ at his house on Longmeadow Road, Knowsley Village, on June 15, this year, the court heard, after consuming beer and using drugs.

Around 10.30 p.m., he was ‘rampaging in the house,’ and his parents contacted the cops, concerned for his ‘well-being.’

By the time officers arrived, Stewart was up on the roof of the house, ‘throwing tiles in the direction of policemen,’ according to prosecutor Mike Stevenson.

“At one point, he broke a window and was hurling shards of glass at officers,” Mr Stevenson added.

He also ‘asked officers to “f****** shoot me”‘ and told them there was a fire, according to the court.

When police officers heard the fire alarm, they forced their way into the building.

Stewart ‘fled to a neighboring property,’ where he was ‘overpowered following a scuffle in the garden,’ according to Mr Stevenson.

Stewart, who has a criminal record and a drug addiction, was claimed to be’struggling’ with the effects of the epidemic after losing his scaffolding job and being unable to attend gym or karate classes.

Stewart was also’stressed’ and ‘lived with his parents,’ according to Defense Counsel Mr Paul Becker.

As a result, he “went off the rails” and “reacted in a way he has never done before and would never do again.”

“It was a product of various contributing circumstances,” Mr Becker remarked.

The 38-year-old had taken a quarter of a bottle of vodka, wine, and narcotics on June 15, the court heard, resulting in ‘days of forgetfulness subsequently’.

Stewart has demonstrated that he can’stay out of trouble’ and that he has ‘learned his lesson,’ according to the defense attorney.

Stewart's personal life was 'disastrous,' according to Judge Recorder Eric Lamb, and he eventually lost his job as a result of the outbreak.