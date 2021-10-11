A man on an electric bike flees the cops with a gun.

After a late-night police chase through Fairfield, a man was discovered armed with a weapon.

Officers attempted to stop the 22-year-old while he was riding an electric bike on Balmoral Road shortly before midnight on Sunday.

He fled the area but was apprehended by police a short distance away.

Officers discovered a handgun while detaining him and arrested him on suspicion of possessing a section one firearm and theft of a motor vehicle.

The handgun, which is thought to be functional, was recovered for forensic analysis, according to Merseyside Police.

The suspect is presently being held in prison and will be interrogated by authorities.

“This was a big recovery,” said Detective Inspector John Fitzgerald of the Firearms Investigation Team, “and means that there is one fewer firearm on the streets that could be used to induce fear or intimidation.”

“I would encourage anyone with information regarding who is carrying weapons or where they are being held to contact us so that we can take proactive measures and hold those responsible accountable.”

Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 via Twitter.