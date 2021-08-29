A man notices a ’embarrassing’ flaw in the beautiful new Liverpool benches.

After two benches were put facing a wall instead of the world-famous Three Graces, a Liverpool resident claimed he felt “embarrassed for the city.”

The man, who did not want to be identified, claimed he spoke with the workers who had just finished putting up the fresh new benches on The Strand.

“I went up to them and questioned why they had put the benches back to front,” he explained. They said that they had to adhere to the architect’s plans. But they understood what I was saying.”

An independent chair will take on a key role on the Liverpool City Council.

The Washington Newsday received photos of the benches from the worried citizen, which showed the spanking new street furniture facing away from the shoreline.

“Just consider the number of visitors to the city, such as tourists and football fans,” he remarked. When they find benches facing away from the water, what will they think? People come here for the Three Graces and the waterfront, not for the wall. It’s just that I don’t get it.”

The Strand has been transformed by Liverpool City Council as part of the City Centre Connectivity Scheme, which aims to change how people move around the city.

In order to minimize traffic congestion and improve safety and air quality, one lane of traffic has been removed in each direction.

Along the path, trees have been planted and a great amount of public space has been constructed, with the goal of making the entire region more pedestrian-friendly.

People have been unhappy and delayed in traffic for months as lane closures and other construction activities have hampered transportation along the waterfront.

“It’s been chaotic since they started work on The Strand,” a city center resident complained. For me, these benches were the final straw. “What the hell is going on?”

A representative for Liverpool Council stated earlier this week that the city was now ‘reviewing the configuration’ of the benches.

“The benches are designed to give easy spaces for older and disabled people to pause and rest,” a Liverpool City Council spokesperson stated.

“They comply with relevant design criteria in terms of their distance from the road, and safety has been considered.”

