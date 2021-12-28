A man looking for deer antlers discovers the remains of a man who has been missing for nearly two years.

Human remains were discovered in a wooded area near Fall Creek Road, Branson, by a man looking for deer antlers in Missouri. The remains have been recognized as those of David Koenig, who has been missing for nearly two years, according to cops.

In March 2020, the amateur mixed martial artist was reported missing. According to the Sacramento Bee, law enforcement authorities have launched many searches since his disappearance. After a guy discovered his bones while seeking for deer antlers on Dec. 22, they were only discovered on Dec. 22.

According to a Monday news release from the Branson Police Department, the remains were transferred to a forensic odontologist, who confirmed that they belonged to Koenig.

Before his abduction, Koenig was apparently residing at the Peach Tree Inn, a low-cost motel. On Feb. 8, 2020, he sent text messages to his friends stating that he might be in danger and requesting assistance, which was also the last day he was seen. In March of that year, his family reported him missing.

Tracy Koenig, Dave’s mother, previously told Branson Tri-Lakes News, “Dave has fought addiction for many years on and off.”

She explained the delay in reporting him missing by saying, “It wasn’t uncommon for him to travel out somewhere and not connect with us for days or even weeks.” “At first, we assumed it was exactly what he was doing.” Last Monday, cops discovered Koenig’s wallet and other personal items along the 3700 block of Fall Creek Road, in addition to his skeletal remains.

In a statement, Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews said, “Our department and the incredible group of volunteers never ceased in our attempts to find Mr. Koenig.” “While this is not the happy conclusion we had hoped for, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to Mr. Koenig’s family and friends.” According to KIRO 7 News, investigators also believe no foul play was involved in his death.

“A forensic pathologist’s examination of the remains revealed no injuries and the death did not appear to be the result of foul play,” the Branson Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Tracy Koenig, Koenig’s mother, also rushed to social media to clarify that her son’s bones were discovered by “pure luck.”

Tracy stated on Facebook, “He was not shot, stabbed, or broken in any way.” “He wasn’t robbed because his ragged wallet and the two silver necklaces he regularly wore were still there. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.