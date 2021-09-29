A man living on £7 a day asks the government not to stop Universal Credit’s “uplift” program.

A man who was forcibly evicted from his house has pleaded with the government not to reduce his Universal Credit ‘uplift,’ fearing that he may be unable to feed his family.

Matthew Jeffrey, 38, worked as a sales adviser before losing his job and has since relied on charities and the church, as well as Universal Credit, to get back on his feet.

If the Universal Credit decrease takes effect, he will be forced to survive on £6.66 per day, according to Leeds Live.

“It’s [UC] been a lifeline for a few years,” Matthew remarked. I’ve been fighting to make ends meet on Universal Credit, and now it’s going away.

“I already don’t pay for my petrol and have stopped using it.

“That extra £20 may not seem like much, but it means a lot to me.”

Matthew frequently relies on Food Aid Network food boxes, and he has to sell his belongings to pawn shops to supplement his income.

Matthew said that he would like to return to work, but that he is unable to do so due to his long-term mental health issues.

“I used to be a sales manager, but I was wrongfully evicted,” he said. I found up at the Crypts after my landlady changed my locks without warning.

“I got connected with the church, and they helped me get back on my feet. I was able to return to having a good place to live, but I was unable to return to work.

“Financial assistance to return to training or anything like would be beneficial. Living on £50 a week is currently difficult. We’re supposed to be a prosperous nation.

“With a little help and some job counseling, I could easily re-enter the workforce.

“I’m not looking for job because I’m just trying to get by.”

“Don’t slash Universal Credit, I’m laughing but it’s not funny,” he appealed straight to the administration.

“It will make a significant difference for a lot of people.”

The £20 a week increase was implemented for a year at the onset of the coronavirus epidemic in 2020 and was extended in March of this year. “The summary has come to an end.”