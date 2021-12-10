A man lives in the last house on a flattened estate that has been damaged by a hammer raider.

A robber wielding a knife and a hammer violently attacked a man in his own home.

Charlie Wright, the victim, awoke to discover a guy clutching a knife to his throat and demanding money.

When Charlie attempted to raise the alarm, the savage thug hit him three times in the head with a hammer.

Charlie, who is now 70 years old, had major head injuries and has spent the last year in a brain rehabilitation center.

He only recently returned to the Birkenhead home where he had spent his entire life. Locals knew the house in Ilchester Road as the only one left standing after the neighboring council housing was dismantled some 20 years ago.

Charlie stated it was the first time in his 70 years of living there that he had been a victim of crime.

“I was in the house when I woke up and there’s this fella with a knife on my throat telling me to give me your money or you’ll die,” he added.

I stated that I do not have any cash in the house and that I solely use credit cards.

“Fortunately, one of my friends was staying in the rear bedroom.” “When he came out and saw this guy with a knife over my throat, I told him to go fetch the cops.” The man had hit me three times in the head with a hammer the next thing I knew, and I was in the hospital.” Following the incident last December, Charlie suffered a bleed on the brain, which required him to spend nearly a year in hospital and subsequently at a brain rehabilitation center.

When he appeared in Liverpool Crown Court, his assailant, Michael John Davies, 45, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary of a dwelling.

However, he was found guilty and sentenced to 12 years in prison in October.

“I was nearly murdered and was left with three wounds in my skull, which has affected my recollection,” Charlie explained. It’s a disaster.

"However, it has no bearing on how I feel about living here." I've spent my entire life here, and now that there's a.