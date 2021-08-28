A man let £42k to be taken from a mourning family and deposited in his bank account.

Today, a man was sentenced to prison for allowing £42,000 in stolen funds to be deposited into his bank account.

Jaromar Olah, 28, of Wavertree’s Bartlett Street, was approached by an unknown criminal who offered him £200 if he gave them access to a bank account through which they could route payments.

In November 2019, the 28-year-old gave permission for his bank account to be used, and £42,000 was deposited into it.

The cash was for the mourning family of a deceased man, and it was stolen after a solicitor’s email was hacked.

Olah pleaded guilty to money laundering and was sentenced to seven months in jail at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday (August 25).

“Olah is now spending time in a prison cell, no doubt reflecting on the mistake he made and wishing he had been more sensible,” said Detective Constable Darren Devonport of the Cyber Dependent Crime Unit.

“I’d like to use this occasion to caution anyone who might be tempted to make what they mistakenly believe to be ‘easy money.’

“Please decline if you are approached by someone who wants to use your bank account to funnel ill-gotten money. It is not a victimless crime; the money will have been stolen at some point, or it could be the proceeds of other types of wrongdoing that hurt our communities.

“Allowing your account to be used in this manner is a crime, and Olah is now paying the price for his blunder. Not only will you be sentenced to prison, but you will also have a criminal record, which will influence your credit rating and ability to obtain a mortgage for many years. “The danger is simply not worth it.”

Olah’s bank account was canceled after he did not get the £200 he had been promised.