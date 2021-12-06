A man kidnaps an 8-month-old baby from the hospital and sells him for $1,330 to a childless couple.

A day after being kidnapped from an Indian hospital, an 8-month-old boy was reunited with his family. A man kidnapped the infant and sold him for $1,330 to a childless couple.

On Saturday, the infant was abducted as he and his family were at a hospital in Faridkot, a city in India’s northern Punjab province. While the mother was in the hospital for minor surgery, the child’s father was caring for him. While the kid was wailing uncontrollably, the suspect, Vishal, 24, approached the father and volunteered to babysit the child, according to The Times Bureau.

When the father stepped out to get some water, Vishal bolted with the infant. He then turned the infant over to Jalanda Singh and his wife, who had agreed to pay Vishal $1,330 in exchange for the child.

According to The Indian Express, the couple met Vishal while seeking treatment at another hospital. Vishal, who worked at the hospital’s IVF center, claimed that if they paid him, he would find them a kid.

When authorities found the couple on Sunday, they had already paid Vishal $930, according to police. They said they were unaware Vishal had taken the child from someone. Vishal allegedly told the couple that the infant was his sister’s and that she wanted to adopt him.

“According to Jalanda, Vishal informed him that the youngster was his nephew (his sister’s son) and that they wanted to place him for adoption because his sister was involved in a marriage conflict. He had, however, requested money for some financial assistance. Only after Vishal’s arrest and interrogation will we be able to determine the facts of the case “a senior police officer, Jashandeep Singh Gill, said

The infant was given to members of the family. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to police. There were no more details offered.